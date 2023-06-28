Rivers in southeast Missouri are very low for this time of year, but it has not slowed down the number of people out there doing their thing. Memorial Day weekend is the start of summer for most folks in Missouri. All the pools open, bass season opens in Ozark rivers and streams, and school pretty much lets out all in the same week or so. Let’s just say that we go from no one on the river to bumper-to-bumper traffic on the river. Then you also have to search for parking at all of the put-in and take-out locations.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have put somewhere between 60 and 70 miles on my canoe up and down big and small rivers in the Ozarks. One common occurrence on every section of water I floated and fished, I noticed that I was walking a whole lot of riffles that I would normally just float through. It is way too early in the year for these waterways to be this low. Four days ago, I floated a seven-mile section that I usually float all the way through and ended up dragging my canoe a minimum of three miles.

In my opinion, this has really affected the fishing as well. I would normally catch somewhere around a dozen bass of varying sizes in a normal day’s float. This time I only caught four. I wasn’t seeing bass like I normally would, either. There were spots that I know normally have bass spawning beds in them, and I did not see any. This is very concerning for me. It could very well affect fish populations over the next few years. Who knows? Maybe they have been pushed to different sections of the river or the lakes where they feed.

One thing these lower river levels have done is revealed all the so-called “trash fish” that fill the river. I have seen and caught bunches of carp, drum, buffalo, and gar on these trips. Another great thing about these beautiful Ozark streams is that we don’t have those nasty Asian carp. I guess I can say I have had more fun with my fly rod catching these species that I normally don’t target than I can put into words.

There is a 10-mile section of the St Francis River where I had hundreds, if not thousands, of huge carp that would jump on a fly just like they would a nightcrawler. I have always struggled to catch carp on the fly. What fly to use? How big of a hook? What leader? What tippet? There are a lot of variables that have to be thought about. I was not planning to fish for them, and then there they were — lots and lots of them.

So, I just used a braided streamer leader and a six-pound tippet of six-pound vanish mono. Every time I would cast, there would be a crazy explosion in the water. I’d either scare the heck out of them or hook one. At one point, I was hooked onto one that was every bit of 15 pounds. It dragged my canoe and me up the river until there wasn’t enough water for it to swim anymore. Needless to say, it was a blast!

I also caught bass and several other species of fish that I normally wouldn’t even bother with. The 18-inch gar didn’t get me near as excited as all those carp. I’m not saying don’t go floating right now, but I am saying be prepared because there are some of what seems like prehistoric beasts ready to do battle on the rod and reel that will give you a great run for your money.