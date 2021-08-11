Robbers take 100 men’s suits, $700 cash, checks

This story appeared in the Friday, June 20, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmington’s biggest robbery in many years occurred sometime last Friday night when the Rozier Store Company was broken into and robbed of more than one-hundred men’s suits and approximately $700 in cash and checks. To date the thieves have not been apprehended and the evidence points to a job by professional store breakers.

Entry to the store was gained by cutting of three strong bars over a window to the storeroom at a point to the side and rear of the post office. This spot is well-screened from the street by shrubbery and an iron fence, and the thieves were able to work in comparative security. From the storeroom, the thieves forced a door into the main storeroom, and removed the merchandise through the rear door which could be opened from the inside.

The robbery was first detected by Frank McCreary, an employee who was the first to enter the store Saturday morning. He noticed a pair of pants and vest lying on the floor and had just started an investigation when Herbert Boxdorfer, manager of the store, arrived. The sheriff’s office and the state highway patrol were immediately notified and began a thorough investigation which, however, has not yet led to any arrests.