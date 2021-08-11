 Skip to main content
Robert Karsch to give organ recital
Robert Karsch to give organ recital

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 19, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

An organ recital will be given by Robert Karsch on Tuesday evening, June 20, at eight o’clock in the Presbyterian Church. He will be assisted by Mrs. Harry Shaw, vocal soloist. No admission will be charged, and it is hoped that a large crowd may attend.

The performers are well-known to local people. Mrs. Shaw is popular in this and surrounding communities for her beautiful singing and the interest she has shown in local musical activities. Her accompanist will be Mrs. J.P. Cayce.

Mr. Karsch, for four years, has been organist of a large Fulton church. He is a graduate of the organ department of William Woods College, Fulton. Both in Fulton and Farmington he has taught organ to private individuals.

An announcement of the numbers on the program will be made in next week’s issue of the Press. The program will contain variety and will be arranged with consideration for the tastes of a local audience.

The Davis Music Store will furnish the piano for the occasion.

