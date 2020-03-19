Roberta Tetley to be honored today by district teachers

Miss Roberta Tetley, teacher in the Farmington High School, will be honored at the District Teachers’ Meeting at Cape Girardeau, today, Thursday, March 17. The convention will hear of Miss Tetley’s many years of service to the Farmington School System and education in general.
Roberta Haden Tetley, a member of one of the pioneer families of St. Francois County, was educated in the grade schools of Flat River and Farmington. Three years of her high school work were done in the Farmington Public School and the fourth was spent at Elmwood Seminary, a Presbyterian Girls’ Boarding School which was at the location of the present Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington.
Instructions of higher learning attended by Miss Tetley were: Ward Belmont, Missouri University, St. Louis University and Southeast Missouri State College from which she received her A.B. degree. At that time the college was known as Southeast Missouri State Teachers College. She has taken short courses in the field of mathematics throughout her teaching career.
As a teacher, Miss Tetley has been a vital force in the following schools and communities: Rolla, Leadwood, Flat River, Southeast Missouri State College Training School, Charleston and Farmington. In Charleston she was assistant principal under the late superintendent, Dr. Vest. C. Myers. Miss Tetley has taught 31 years in her hometown school in Farmington.
During World War II she taught mathematic courses for 18 boys training to become officers in the United States Navy. These classes were taught before and after school and in the evening. With a twinkle in her eye, Miss Tetley remarked, “My boys all passed their government examinations too.”
The guest of honor is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Colonists, is a past member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, is an active worker in the Presbyterian Church and its missionary program and is affiliated with all the educational groups from our local C.T.A. through the N.E.A. She is particularly interested in those organizations concerning mathematics and its teachings.
Long before much attention was given to teaching the child individually, Miss Tetley was meeting each child’s needs through individual counseling. She never counts time but is always eager to help the school pupil or anyone else who needs her. Children enjoy studying in her classes. “Keep them busy and your discipline problems are solved,” she tells younger teachers and she certainly follows her own advice.
Miss Tetley has given her adult life to teaching in Missouri schools. She has been an inspiration to teachers, students, and parents. She will always be remembered with admiration and respect by those with whom she has come in contact.