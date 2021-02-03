Romine enjoying new role in Jeff City

Having resigned from the senate last January, Romine missed out on the unique problems with trying to legislate in a time of a fundamentally altered society.

“It’s really a tough environment right now, because the only really constitutional obligation a legislator has is to get the budget done,” he said. “With the budget done, then you take care of your other statutory and constitutional obligations of providing education and social services across the state. With the pandemic and the limited amount of time they had in the building last year and already this year, trying to get focused on other issues beside the budget is difficult.”

Romine also misses the ability to help shape legislation and address priorities for Missourians, especially in issues that he cares about the most.

“I had a passion for education while I was there,” he said. “Some of the education issues that are being presented, I can’t get my hands on to deal with. From where I set, it’s not being able to have an input on those things that kind of make me feel handcuffed at times.”

Elected in November, Elaine Gannon has taken over the 3rd Senatorial District seat that Romine held for almost two terms. He says that he has communicated with Gannon multiple times since then about issues that are coming up in the senate.