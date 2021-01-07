 Skip to main content
Roosevelt Elementary and Virtual Students Celebrate Christmas!
Students at Roosevelt Elementary and first grade virtual students in the Farmington R-7 School District were ready and waiting for the holidays. In these photos the kids and teachers display their Christmas spirit in a variety of ways.

MATTINA SELECTED FEATURE TEACHER
News

MATTINA SELECTED FEATURE TEACHER

Truman Learning Center Principal Kim Johnson awards kindergarten instructor Jennifer Mattina the Feature Teacher Award at a recent Farmington …

