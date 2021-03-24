 Skip to main content
Roosevelt School holds cereal box maze
0 comments

Students wait in suspense and excitement as the cereal box maze is set to begin at Roosevelt Elementary School last week.

 Mark Marberry

A cereal box maze held Friday at Roosevelt Elementary School in Farmington resulted in a fun time for students, teachers and administrators while also helping out a good cause.

Physical education instructor Ben Tracy and the Boys Club spent 30 minutes setting up 451 boxes of cereal in a domino fashion, after which Tracy picked student Eli Russell to start the colorful cascade with the tip of his finger.

Librarian Missy Tisher explained that the boxes will be given to Melissa Pritchett and Parkland Chapel for use in the Knight Time Snack Program.

“It was a much better turnout than I expected,” she said. “Coach Tracy got Desloge Walmart to donate a lot. Principal Jenna Hemmann bought some boxes. Every class participated and had several. It’s nice to see when people give back, it’s a community effort.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
