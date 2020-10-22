Rotary Club Public Auction is set for October 15th

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 6, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Plans are being completed for the Annual Public Auction, sponsored by the Farmington Rotary Club and scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15th on the parking lot at the rear of the City Drug Store.

Don Stewart, vice president of the club and chairman of the event, held a briefing session at Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Rotary Club. He reported a generous response from businessmen and others in the matter of contributing items to be auctioned off this year. Proceeds of the sale, the only fundraising activity of the Rotary Club, will be used for civic improvement, recreation for children, aid to underprivileged and the student loan fund.

A complete list of the items to be sold will be published in next week’s papers. Rotarians will serve as auctioneers. The general committee is composed, in addition to Stewart, of Walter Delp, Cecil Hulsey, Percy Fuson, Bob Mothershead, Wayne Sheets and Club President Larry M. Burns. The two auction teams are headed by Bill Dicus and Aubrey Powers, the other auctioneers being Stu Landrum, Bob Mothershead, Maurice Wilson, Don Stewart, Cecil Hulsey, Sheets, George Shaw, Hugo Cozean and Jim Gifford.