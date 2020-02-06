{{featured_button_text}}
Rotary holding mouse races at Twin Oaks

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the St. Francois County Rotary Club is holding its annual Mouse Races fundraiser in the Grand Oaks Building at the Twin Oaks Winery. Doors open at 6 p.m., with races starting at 7 p.m. The tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To order tickets call 573-482-4161.

 File photo

The St. Francois County Rotary Club is holding its annual Mouse Races fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Grand Oaks Building at the Twin Oaks Winery.

Mouse racing is a fun activity where live mice are coaxed to travel through a miniature racecourse at fast speeds.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with races starting at 7 p.m. The tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Admission includes pizza, soft drinks and beer. To order tickets call 573-482-4161.

The event will feature cash prizes, 50/50 raffles, as well as "Heads or Tails" and the "50 States Game" A cash bar will be available on site for those who are age 21 and up.

For more information about the event, visit the St. Francois County Rotary page on Facebook.

