RUN ON FRIDAY OR MONDAY! Women's Connection to hold monthly brunch and programs

The event, which includes a brunch and two special guests, will be held from 9:15-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Farmington Presbyterian Church located at the intersection of Columbia and Casey streets.

Officer Amber Boyd of the Farmington Police Department will share potentially lifesaving information on how to protect oneself when attacked. Boyd was born and raised in Arcadia Valley and received her degree from Mineral Area Law Enforcement Academy. She has been with the department for eight years and a road officer for five years. She and her husband, Officer Clint Boyd, have been married for eight-and-a-half years and have a daughter.

Peggy Lee of Overland Park, Kansas, will be this month's guest speaker. Lee has encountered many detours in her life since she married her college sweetheart. The couple adopted a daughter and then a year later she gave birth to a baby girl who was a special needs child.

Following a divorce, the single mom later met and married a farmer from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, which presented her with a whole new way of life. After her husband died unexpectedly, she moved back to Overland Park where her special needs daughter lived until the age of 31. She and her current husband Paul met in their church choir and were married a year later.

If you find yourself encountering life’s detours and want to learn how Lee survived hers, call Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 573-358-1274 to make your reservations and/or cancellations for the $10 brunch.

