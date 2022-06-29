Rural Farmington blueberry farm now open for picking

Parkland citizens know, each summer, blue skies mean blueberries. Adding both together means Liberty Blueberry Farms, the orchard located on Highway OO halfway between Farmington and Fredericktown.

Under the new ownership of a couple with family ties to the Parkland — Tom and Vickie Maxwell — the sprawling blueberry and blackberry orchard began the picking season Saturday. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week until the blueberries and blackberries run out. Blueberry season is about three weeks and blackberry season follows for another two.

Tom indicated the lengths and timing of the seasons are give-or-take, since nature has a mind of its own. He said he and his wife have been in regular contact with the prior owners, Mark and Joy Boyer, who spent 12 seasons as owners of the home and farm. Both were started in the 1980s by Linda and the late Jack Gray, who planted 8,000 blueberry bushes and many blackberry bushes.

“Mark and Joy Boyer have been great,” Tom said Thursday. “They’ve been awesome. They come here any time we need him to come here. We’ve bought properties before and never had owners who were so clear and receptive.”

Tom said, of course, it might also have helped that he and Mark grew up as next-door neighbors in Bonne Terre’s Lakewood subdivision. The Maxwell’s journey to becoming blueberry purveyors has been an adventure of ventures.

Tom graduated from North County High School in 1987 and moved on to Southeast Missouri University for a finance degree. Vickie, a Belgrade native and a Potosi High School class of ’86 grad, worked toward her degree in education. They were married in 1992.

Tom got a job in medical sales — implants for knees and hips — and was asked to run the business after a while. Then, he convinced the main manufacturer to set up the business as an independent distributorship that he owned and operated.

“So, I did that until 2016," Tom said. "I retired in 2016, and I'm horrible at it. I have found out that I'm really bad at retirement.

“We got into buying a huge athletic facility in Alton, Illinois (in 2017). Then we ended up buying a really nice historic boutique hotel in Perry, Iowa (in 2018). And my wife owns a dance studio, right where we live near Wood River, in the Edwardsville area.”

It was a former North County classmate — Brent “Mo” Stewart — who sent him the link to the Liberty Blueberry Farm sale notice.

“He's the one that sent me the link and said, ‘Have you and Vickie seen this place?’ and he lives in Dallas-Fort Worth, but he's the one who sent me the link,” Tom said. “And we looked at the link and we said, ‘we gotta go see that place.’ So, we came down a couple days later and walked the grounds and talked to the owners and here we are. We got interested in this place, sold the gym, sold the hotel, and now we’re blueberry farmers.”

They completed the purchase in October.

“It’s another adventure,” Vickie said. “Tom goes on these adventures, and I’m along for the ride.”

The phone has been ringing off the hook lately, but Tom and Vickie eventually get back to everyone who leaves a message. They’re still taking pre-pick orders for customers who like fresh blueberries, but not the exercise of picking themselves.

“We have rows dedicated to pre-pick, and we plan to have pickers out here next week,” Tom said. “Typically, we would have 700, 800, 900 pounds of pre-picked berries in the coolers, ready to go. What I understand is, our first season we're just not going to have that come Saturday, we’ve got a list of orders started.”

Tom said the high volume of rain early in the season, followed by a period of cooler temperatures, delayed the blueberry ripening a bit.

“But now, with this last couple of weeks of heat, it's really accelerated, so that's why we're gonna' be able to open on Saturday,” he said.

Until then, the couple has been tending to the mowing and getting things ready for the onslaught of customers who typically converge on the farm on opening weekend, while their dogs Sheldon and Murphy enjoy the last bit of free range on their farm before the customers arrive.

“It's absolutely gorgeous here,” Tom said. “Even the drive from Farmington south or from Fredericktown north, it's just absolutely beautiful. Vickie grew up on a farm, so she’s used to all of this, but I grew up in town (Bonne Terre), and I just didn’t remember all the hills and the beauty of this area. It’s something.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

