Rural SFC woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Oct. 27, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A rural St. Francois County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for the murder of her husband over two years ago.

Brenda K. Rueve had pleaded guilty Aug. 19 to killing her husband, 43-year-old Raymond Rueve, at their home on Route JJ, near Highway 67.

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours after a night of arguing and drinking. Authorities said the husband was shot at least twice with a gunshot wound to the head proving fatal.

Rueve’s attorney, Ronald Pedigo, presented his client as a victim of battered spouse syndrome. Prosecuting Attorney Gary Stevenson countered, providing testimony from two psychologists and a probation officer who said she was not in fear of physical harm from her husband — even at the time of the shooting.

Rueve pleaded guilty to second-degree murder less than a week before she was to stand trial. The plea came the day after Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Pratte ruled the battered spouse syndrome could not be used as a defense.