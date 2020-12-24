SAFETY WINNERS

Bus driver Shirley Jackson is pictured with three bus riders who attend Jefferson Elementary. These students are winners of a coloring contest which took place for students on Jackson’s bus in October in observance of National School Bus Safety Week. First place went to Jason Sheppard, second place went to Sarah Hunt, and third place went to Nikki Dalton. Pictured, from left to right, are Sarah, Nikki, Shirley and Jason. The winners received dinner at Burger King, compliments of Mrs. Jackson.