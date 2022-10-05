'Sail On' Beach Boys tribute coming to Centene Center

The city of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) have joined forces to bring Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute to the Parkland from Nashville, Tennessee. "Surfin' Safari," "Catch a Wave," "Good Vibrations," "Little Deuce Coupe," "409," "I Get Around," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and many more of The Beach Boys tunes will entertain an audience of all ages at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Centene Center in Farmington.

The concert of Beach Boys favorites and good vibes will kick off the MACOA 2022-2023 performance season. Since their debut album released in 1962, The Beach Boys have become an American institution as part of its history and pop culture. In 1963, the musical instinct of Brian Wilson as songwriter, composer, and sound experimentalist grabbed national attention for the California band.

Songs featuring teen topics of the 1960s of surfing, love, and cars skyrocketed them to fame. They are one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, with 36 songs to hit the US Top 40 and four topping the Billboard Hot 100. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and received The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. (www.thebeachboys.com)

Sail On performs more than 80 shows a year and is the most booked Beach Boys Tribute Band in the world. Even in October, let the summer vibes roll! The band plays all of the Beach Boys’ classic hits, plus some treasures from the band’s brilliant extended catalog. The Nashville-based band of five performers brings The Beach Boys concert experience to life.

Each of the band members has a considerable background in performance, arranging, composition, and recording — not to mention a special affinity for the music of The Beach Boys. Paul Runyon, keys and vocals, holds a degree in music from the College of Charleston and has wide-ranging experience performing and recording as a member of several choral ensembles. He has also been a member of the retro-pop band the Explorers Club and has toured with 60s legend Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders.

Also on keyboards and vocals, Mike Williamson has many years of experience performing everything from folk to jazz all across North America. A veteran composer, arranger, musician, engineer, and producer, he has worked on recordings that have appeared in North America, Europe, and Japan. Mike is a true devotee to the golden age of pop music.

Matt Thompson, guitar and vocalist, studied arranging and composition at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Since moving to Nashville, he has worked as a freelance composer, arranger and instrumentalist and is inspired by the rich musicality of 1960s pop.

Vocalist Wyatt Funderburk studied at Belmont University and SAE Institute in Nashville. Funderburk produces a variety of projects including the number one Beach Boys audio program on the web, Sail On: The Beach Boys Podcast, of which he is host and creator. He has toured internationally with various groups and is honored to continue the enjoyment of the music of The Beach Boys with audiences of lifelong fans.

Keeping the band in sync and rounding out the five performers, drummer Ben Potter studied in Los Angeles at Musicians Institute. He has spent seven years as a professional drummer/percussionist on stage and in the studio and currently lives and works in Nashville.

Sail On will offer The Beach Boys concert experience to the Parkland. You won't want to miss the familiar music, beachy energy, and cosmic talent. Come enjoy the night of musical harmonies and California surf culture of the 60s. Check them out at http://www.sailonsounds.com/.

Reserved seats are $15. Tickets are available at the Civic Center, #2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington, or by calling 573-756-0900.

MACOA 2022-2023 season ticket holders will receive tickets to Sail On as the first concert of the year. Get your MACOA season tickets now by contacting Scottye Adkins, executive director, at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or calling 573-518-2125.

Financial assistance is provided by public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.