Saluting Farmington's 'Admiral'

“I got to know Fielding when I bought the old Gierse’s Cleaners,” Lenz said. “I named it Parkland Dry Cleaners. I owned it from 1996 to 2000. Fielding lived upstairs and he let me know right away that he did the books. He was a very fascinating person, interesting to talk to. He lived upstairs, I understand, over 30 years.”

According to Lenz, dealing with the Admiral created its own special sort of issues due to his advanced age and his personality.

“He was very firm when he talked,” she said. “He was very hard of hearing. It wasn’t unusual for me to come in and find his car running at 5 a.m. in the morning. It was hard to wake him up. Two times I got him awake and told him, 'You are going to have to shut your car off.' One day he came in and gave me a key. He said, 'This is to my car. You shut it off and don’t wake me up no more.' He couldn’t hear whether it was off or not.

“He did my books everyday, and if I was a penny short, I had to find it. He never used a calculator. I would come up short and he would say, ‘Go up there to the cash register and find it. It’s up there on the floor somewhere’. There was a penny gone one time and it was back under part of the old desk, and I was down on my knees [trying to get it]. Then he wanted to take the paperwork that he got done with to the bank. He was just an amazing person.”