Saluting Farmington's 'Admiral'

A local former business owner is making a donation of historical items to the Farmington Museum that once belonged to a local legend.
Seva Lenz owned the Parkland Dry Cleaners that was formerly Gierse’s Dry Cleaners. When Lenz bought the establishment, she also “inherited” the “Admiral,” as Fielding Chandler was well-known around Farmington.
He earned the nickname of Admiral while serving as head of Canoe Trails of the St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America. For many summers he led seven five-day float trips on Current River for Scouts from all over eastern Missouri.
For those who observed the ceremony, seeing the Admiral distribute paddles to the boys at the beginning of the trips were unforgettable. He would stand before each boy and thrust a paddle of just the right length into the boy’s chest. Canoes were furnished by the council who delivered them to the starting point and later picked the canoes up at the finish.
Chandler was also known around the area as “Mr. Eagle Scout” — the official presenter of Eagle Scout badges to more than 300 boys in the district. He was an Eagle Scout himself, having earned the badge as an adult in the years before the badge had become limited to boys only.
Making his accomplishment even more noteworthy is that the Admiral was born in 1898 — 12 years before Scouting came to America in 1910. He died in 2000 at the age of 101. At his death, the Boy Scouts of America noted that Chandler had been a registered scouter for 81 years, starting in 1919.
“I got to know Fielding when I bought the old Gierse’s Cleaners,” Lenz said. “I named it Parkland Dry Cleaners. I owned it from 1996 to 2000. Fielding lived upstairs and he let me know right away that he did the books. He was a very fascinating person, interesting to talk to. He lived upstairs, I understand, over 30 years.”
According to Lenz, dealing with the Admiral created its own special sort of issues due to his advanced age and his personality.
“He was very firm when he talked,” she said. “He was very hard of hearing. It wasn’t unusual for me to come in and find his car running at 5 a.m. in the morning. It was hard to wake him up. Two times I got him awake and told him, 'You are going to have to shut your car off.' One day he came in and gave me a key. He said, 'This is to my car. You shut it off and don’t wake me up no more.' He couldn’t hear whether it was off or not.
You have free articles remaining.
“He did my books everyday, and if I was a penny short, I had to find it. He never used a calculator. I would come up short and he would say, ‘Go up there to the cash register and find it. It’s up there on the floor somewhere’. There was a penny gone one time and it was back under part of the old desk, and I was down on my knees [trying to get it]. Then he wanted to take the paperwork that he got done with to the bank. He was just an amazing person.”
As the Admiral was nearing the end of the trail, Lenz witnessed a couple of poignant moments — a first and a last ironically enough — in Chandler's life that spanned more than a century.
“One time his car run over him on the parking lot,” she said. “He didn’t think his headlights were both working. He pointed his vehicle toward the wall of city hall and left it in gear. It just slowly ran over him and luckily some worker heard him and they had to take him to the hospital.
"When I came in and found out what happened, I stopped by Walmart and got a rose and went out to the hospital. The man cried, he said, ‘No one ever bought me a flower.’ He was in his 90s.
“I will never forget, he liked to walk at Pickle Springs. He came in one day and said, ‘That is my last trip.’ He was very sad and I asked why. He said, ‘I fell, and nobody could have ever found me. I was way up in there. I won’t go no more.’ That was sad.”
Lenz explained that the Admiral became good friends with her husband Floyd, a policeman for the city of Farmington and deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
“Floyd would come over everyday about 7:30 a.m.,” she said. “Fielding would come down about 7 a.m. He would have my books done. Floyd and he would sit and exchange stories because they were both outdoorsmen and became real good friends.”
Lenz is donating several personal items that the Admiral gave to her during the time that she knew him.
She said, “Over time he would bring down something and say, ‘You might want this to remember me by’ I thought, how in the world would I ever forget you? [Sometimes] he would eat me out like I was a grandchild or something.”
Jessie Williams, who is accepting the items for the museum, noted that the Admiral didn’t really have any family — at least any that were very close to him.
“I think a niece came to see him one time," Lenz said. "I asked if he was familiar with her and he said, 'Yes, she wants money.'”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
“...He liked to walk at Pickle Springs. He came in one day and said, ‘That is my last trip. I fell, and nobody could have ever found me. I was way up in there. I won’t go no more.’" – Seva Lenz