Sam Fitz, prominent businessman, died suddenly

The following story appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 18, 1960, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Charles Samuel Fitz, age 72, prominent businessman and well-known citizen of Farmington. Mr. Fitz, the owner of Fitz Chevrolet, passed away suddenly Saturday, Feb. 13, while at his office at the garage.
Born Sept. 10, 1887, at Des Arc, he was the son of the late Thomas P. Fitz and Alice Weast Fitz.
In 1920, he was married to Lucy Sherwood Horton, and to this union three children were born. They are Tom and Milton of Farmington, and Alice (Mrs. Alexander Phillips) of Belle, Mo.
Also surviving, with his wife and children, are four grandchildren and the following brother and sisters: Walter J. Fitz of Kirkwood, Mrs. Cora Berryman and Miss Alice Fitz of Des Arc, Miss Maude Fitz of Ironton, and Mrs. Branch Stauder of Phoenix, Arizona.
In 1936, Sam Fitz came to Farmington after purchasing what became Fitz Chevrolet Company. He had been working as a buyer for the Western Tie and Timber Company in St. Louis since his discharge from service. He was a veteran of World War I.
Mr. Fitz was active in church and civic affairs in Farmington. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, past commander of the American Legion in Farmington, chairman of the War Dads, and was on the board of the Presbyterian Children’s Home.
The Rev. William Magill of Excelsior Springs, formerly pastor of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, conducted the services which were held at the Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Interment was in Hillview Memorial Gardens with the Cozean Funeral Home in charge.
Military rites were conducted at the Cozean Chapel at 8 p.m. Monday evening by members of the American Legion.