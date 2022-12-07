SANTA CLAUS AWARDS BIKES, TURKEYS

Santa was the center of attraction when he visited the “Gift City” of Farmington last Saturday afternoon at three o’clock. The little tots turned out in numbers to meet and talk with Santa, and jolly old Saint Nick saw to it that each one received a gift of candy. Park of the crowd that greeted Santa is shown here at the time two bicycles and four turkeys were awarded by the merchants’ committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 6, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor