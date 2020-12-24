SANTA VISITS THE HOSPITAL

Eight-year-old Eric Conway of Potosi could scarcely believe it was really true Monday night when Santa Claus came for a visit at his bedside in the hospital. Nurse Mary Sutterfield is making sure Eric doesn’t become too excited for his own good while telling St. Nicholas what to bring him for Christmas. Eric was recovering from appendectomy surgery at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital when Santa surprised him. Eric is back home now, and pretty sure Santa has the right dope about what he wants for Christmas this year.