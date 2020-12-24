 Skip to main content
SANTA VISITS THE HOSPITAL
SANTA VISITS THE HOSPITAL

SANTA VISITS THE HOSPITAL
File photo

Eight-year-old Eric Conway of Potosi could scarcely believe it was really true Monday night when Santa Claus came for a visit at his bedside in the hospital. Nurse Mary Sutterfield is making sure Eric doesn't become too excited for his own good while telling St. Nicholas what to bring him for Christmas. Eric was recovering from appendectomy surgery at Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital when Santa surprised him. Eric is back home now, and pretty sure Santa has the right dope about what he wants for Christmas this year.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 25, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

