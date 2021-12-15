 Skip to main content
Santa's hours at Winter Wonderland clarified

The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department has clarified the days and hours when Santa Claus is available to visit with children at Winter Wonderland in Long Memorial Hall.

 Mark Marberry

The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department has clarified the end date for Winter Wonderland at Long Memorial Hall, as well as the times when Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit with children.

“I am receiving numerous calls about Santa not being [at Winter Wonderland,]” said Ashley Fraser, customer service coordinator at the Farmington Civic Center. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will only be there on weeknights from 6-8 p.m., and not during the day.

"The Winter Wonderland exhibit is open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. without Santa being present. It will be open with Santa and Mrs. Claus on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also, Winter Wonderland runs through the 22nd and not the 23rd.”

In addition, Fraser said the ice rink at Wilson Rozier Park will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

