Sara Barton Murphy DAR meets at Rohfing home

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 25, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter DAR met at the home of Mrs. W.A. Rohfing on Dec. 11 with Mrs. W.G. Eversole and Mrs. Newell Jones as co-hostesses.
Mrs. Jones Klein, regent, presided. Mrs. Eversole presented articles from the National Defender. Topics were “Christmas Carols in the Schools” and “The Domino Effect of Vietnam.”
The chapter is again contributing a subscription of the Daughters of the American Revolution Magazine to Mineral Area College Library.
Mrs. Kenneth Stewart and Miss Susan Proctor Elder were unanimously voted as candidates for membership. They are daughters of member Mrs. Edwin Short.
Mrs. H.N. McCall, membership chairman, conducted a tribute honoring Mrs. Harry Kay and Mrs. Nan Yeates’ sisters who will complete 50 years of membership on Dec. 30. Each received a box of chocolates. Fifty-year gold membership ins have been ordered.
An annual event was the awarding of DAR Good Citizen pins to area seniors. Selections are based on qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism. Nominations are by fellow seniors with final selection by the faculty. Mrs. Maurice Graham officiated in the presentation to the following: Lisa Tiefenaur, North County, Desloge; Carla Ragsdell, Farmington Senior High; and Greg Adams, Central, Flat River.
Other guests attending were Mrs. Harold Wright, Mrs Bert Beal Jr. and Mrs. Milton Peek.
Mrs. P.R. McHenry presented an American Heritage program, taking members back to Christmas programs of their childhood. Members joined in singing favorite carols. Short poems suitable for childhood recitations were also included.
Following the meeting, refreshments of cake, meats, nuts, coffee and tea were served.