Sara Barton Murphy DAR meets at Rohfing home

Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter DAR met at the home of Mrs. W.A. Rohfing on Dec. 11 with Mrs. W.G. Eversole and Mrs. Newell Jones as co-hostesses.

Mrs. Jones Klein, regent, presided. Mrs. Eversole presented articles from the National Defender. Topics were “Christmas Carols in the Schools” and “The Domino Effect of Vietnam.”

The chapter is again contributing a subscription of the Daughters of the American Revolution Magazine to Mineral Area College Library.

Mrs. Kenneth Stewart and Miss Susan Proctor Elder were unanimously voted as candidates for membership. They are daughters of member Mrs. Edwin Short.

Mrs. H.N. McCall, membership chairman, conducted a tribute honoring Mrs. Harry Kay and Mrs. Nan Yeates’ sisters who will complete 50 years of membership on Dec. 30. Each received a box of chocolates. Fifty-year gold membership ins have been ordered.