Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter meets
Albert Russell Joines is honored as the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter's Patriot of the Month for April. Pictured are Dana and Albert Joines and Michelle Montgomery. Melissa Montgomery also "Zoomed" in to be a part of recognizing Mr. Joines.  

 Submitted photo

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter met Saturday, April 3 at the American Legion. They celebrated the spring season with a “Spring Tea” and a silent auction to support the winners of its Good Citizen Award that will be presented at the May meeting.

Albert Russell Joines was also honored as the chapter's Patriot of the Month for April by Michelle Montgomery. Melissa Montgomery also "Zoomed" in to be a part of recognizing Mr. Joines.

On April 7, Edwina Alcorn presented Madison A. Isbell the DAR Bronze ROTC Medal at the Centene Center recognizing the AFROTC Cadets from Farmington High School.

Congratulations to Albert Joines as Patriot of the Month and to Madison Isbell as the DAR Bronze ROTC Medal recipient.

