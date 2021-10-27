Sarah Barton Murphy DAR hears program on flag etiquette

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR met Saturday, Oct. 2, at the American Legion Post. The program was given on flag etiquette by member Lori Deer, a Navy veteran.

Deer gave a brief history of the American flag and how to fly it properly, as well as covered some myths about the flag and had a pamphlet on the flag code for the members.

Other items covered at the meeting was an invitation for the chapter's members to attend a DAR Real Daughter Grave marking on Oct. 9 at the Pleasant Hill Christian Church cemetery west of Potosi. An update was given about the Wreaths Across America project. The Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter is still searching for more veterans who were laid to rest at the Masonic Cemetery South. With the help of Janet Beck and Karen Kleinberg, another 34 veterans have been located by researching through Find-A-Grave and the Mackley website for obituaries.

The ceremony to honor those veterans will be held at 11 a.m Dec. 18, at at the Masonic Cemetery South located on Henry Street in Farmington. The JROTC will provide an honor guard and veterans have been invited from the VFW, the AMVETS and the American Legion to help lay the ceremonial wreaths at the opening ceremony and on the graves of local veterans. Karen Kleinberg shared the certificates that the chapter was presented at the Southeast District meeting held Sept. 25.

The chapter's next meeting will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the American Legion Post. Local female veterans will be honored with a brunch and a program will be brought on the subject of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

