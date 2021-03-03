Sarah Barton Murphy DAR reports November minutes

At the Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 meeting of the Sarah Barton Murphy DAR Chapter, Pat Colyer presented Steve Slinkard with a DAR Founders Medal named the Ellen Hardin Walworth Medal for Patriotism.

The medal honors an adult who has displayed outstanding patriotism in the promotion of the American ideals of “God, Home, and Country” through faithful and meritorious service to community, state or nation.

Slinkard was recognized for his four decades of leadership to Boy Scout Troop 471. Under his guidance, 28 young men have reached the rank of Eagle Scout.

Later in the meeting, Sharon Gifford presented a program on the DAR Schools. The rest of the meeting was filled with fun stories about being a military brat and members learned why there is fringe on the United States flag. It ended with the raffling of a quilt donated to the chapter by Karen White. The raffle brought in $102, and Jean Trask was the lucky winner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0