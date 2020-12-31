Saturday event to raise funds for CASA

The St. Joe Mens Club for Men (STJMCFM) is sponsoring a charity event Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center called “Ted Cassimatis Running for CASA!”

Cassimatis will be running — and walking — between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. That's the entire time that the civic center is open — a total of 11 hours. There are 12 sponsors for the event — one for each hour Cassimatis is running, along with a bonus sponsor.

STJMCFM is made up of a group of men active in community service and philanthropy. The club has chosen CASA of the Parkland as the first organization for which it is going to officially raise money.

"We hope people stop by to walk/run with Ted, talk with board members, volunteers, sponsors, and just come out to learn more about and support CASA," said JoAnna Watts, Casa of the Parkland director.

Donations for the event can be made through Venmo or PayPal at STJMCFM; at First State Community Bank; or Saturday at the civic center. All funds raised in the area stay local at CASA of the Parkland in Farmington. The CASA organization seeks to train and support volunteer advocates for children who are in foster care due to abuse and neglect.

