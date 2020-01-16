{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Saturday, Jan. 4 for the first time this year with 22 members and one guest in attendance.

The meeting started out with Cynthia Masterson giving a presentation on the patriot, Mitchel Clay Sr., his wife Phoebe and their family. There is a memorial named “Torment in Stone” located at the courthouse in Princeton, Mercer Co., West Virginia. This memorial honors the Mitchel Clay family after the massacre of three of their children in 1783.

Mitchel Clay Sr. is recognized as a patriot of the American Revolution and three members of the chapter are descendants of him: Cynthia Masterson, Karen Kleinberg and Christine Bollin.

Karen Jones was installed as a new chapter member with Chaplain Jan Kemp and Regent Cara Akridge performing the installation. Jones give credit to her grandmother and her interest in joining the DAR.

The chapter's next meeting will be held from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the United Methodist Church.

