SBU announces Farmington students on fall honor roll list

Southwest Baptist University in Boliver, Missouri, has released the names of Farmington students whose names appear on the fall 2021 honor roll lists.

 Southwest Baptist University

Southwest Baptist University has released its fall 2021 honor roll lists. Students from Farmington who are on the honor roll list are President's List – Sara Francis, Honor's List – Maxston McKinney, and Trustees' List – Dorian Woodson

To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.49.

SBU is a leader among private universities in the Midwest in truly integrating Christ-centered academic pursuits with comprehensive professional programs at an affordable price. At SBU, the faculty and staff create a caring, academic community to prepare students as servant leaders in a global society. For more information, visit www.SBUniv.edu.

