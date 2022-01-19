SBU announces Farmington students on fall honor roll list

Southwest Baptist University has released its fall 2021 honor roll lists. Students from Farmington who are on the honor roll list are President's List – Sara Francis, Honor's List – Maxston McKinney, and Trustees' List – Dorian Woodson

To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.49.

