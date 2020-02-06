BOLIVAR – Dorian Woodson, of Farmington, has been awarded scholarships for his efforts in Southwest Baptist University’s Scholars Day event, hosted on the Bolivar campus.
He has been awarded the $12,500 Presidential Distinguished Scholar Award and the $1,500 Dutile Scholars Award.
Students completed three components of the event, which included an application, essay and interview. The application was completed online with the other two components taking place on campus during the Scholars Day event.
The essay component is a timed assignment. Students were given three writing prompts from which to choose, then given 50 minutes to compose a handwritten essay on their chosen topic. They were graded on the essay’s relation to the topic, organization and structure, language, idea development and mechanics.
Students then were interviewed by SBU faculty and staff. The interview component gives SBU faculty and staff the opportunity to learn more about the students’ talents, passions and strengths.
Scores from each component — equally weighted — were tallied and students were notified with their results.
For more information about SBU, contact the Office of Admissions at 417-328-1810 or admissions@SBUniv.edu.
