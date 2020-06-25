SBU releases spring 2020 graduate, honor roll lists
SBU releases spring 2020 graduate, honor roll lists

SBU releases spring 2020 graduate, honor roll lists

Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, has released its spring 2020 graduate and honor roll lists.

Farmington graduates listed along with their degree are Hannah White, Bachelor of Social Work; and Lauren Womack, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699.

In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.

SBU also has released the spring 2020 honor roll lists for undergraduate students.

Danielle Turner has been named to the Trustees List; and Hannah White to the Dean's List.

To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.40.

