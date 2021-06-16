 Skip to main content
SBU releases spring graduate, honor roll lists
Whitney Johnson has graduated from Southwest Baptist University and Meagan Anderson was named to the school's spring dean's list. Both Johnson and Anderson are from Farmington.

 Courtesy of Southwest Baptist University

Southwest Baptist University has released its Spring 2021 graduate and honor roll lists. 

Whitney Johnson of Farmington has received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: Summa cum laude, 3.850-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.700-3.849; and cum laude, 3.500-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.

Meagan Anderson of Farmington has been named to the dean’s list and Dorian Woodson of Farmington has been named to the trustees' list.

To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.00-3.49.

