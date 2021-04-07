Scherer to speak at April Women’s Connection

Author, inspirational speaker and teacher, Viki Scherer of Decatur, Illinois, will be the special feature at the Tuesday, April 13 Women’s Connection Brunch held in the Upper Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Columbia and Casey streets. The brunch takes place from 9:15-11 a.m.

Scherer, who has a great love for Israel, will give a PowerPoint presentation on God’s beautiful Holy Land. She has made five trips to Israel. The last one was in 2019 when she served as host. March 20-31, 2022, she will host a 12-day tour that will include an archaeological dig in the Valley of Elah where David fought Goliath. Brochures about the trip will be available at the brunch.

A 1976 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a double major in journalism and speech communications, Scherer has also worked as a newspaper reporter and substitute teacher. She is currently an administrative assistant at Harvest Christian Center in Decatur.

She will speak on the topic, “You Can Plan For The Future, But You Can’t Predict It." She will share her journey of faith, as well as her husband Doug’s battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.