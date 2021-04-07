Scherer to speak at April Women’s Connection

Author, inspirational speaker and teacher, Viki Scherer of Decatur, Illinois, will be the special feature at the Tuesday, April 13 Women’s Connection Brunch held in the Upper Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Columbia and Casey streets. The brunch takes place from 9:15-11 a.m.
Scherer, who has a great love for Israel, will give a PowerPoint presentation on God’s beautiful Holy Land. She has made five trips to Israel. The last one was in 2019 when she served as host. March 20-31, 2022, she will host a 12-day tour that will include an archaeological dig in the Valley of Elah where David fought Goliath. Brochures about the trip will be available at the brunch.
A 1976 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a double major in journalism and speech communications, Scherer has also worked as a newspaper reporter and substitute teacher. She is currently an administrative assistant at Harvest Christian Center in Decatur.
She will speak on the topic, “You Can Plan For The Future, But You Can’t Predict It." She will share her journey of faith, as well as her husband Doug’s battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The Scherers actually were in the national spotlight when in 2009 they were selected by the ALS Association's (ALSA) St Louis Regional Chapter for the state of Illinois as a family that best exemplifies the spirit of ALS across America. Mrs. Scherer was also named a National Caregiver by the ALSA in 2009. Her book, “Where There is Faith He is With You,” was published in 2011 and made into an audiobook in 2012.
Now a widow, Scherer has a married son who owns his own musical production company. He and his wife’s two little girls keep their grandma very busy. Her daughter, Sarah, was a missionary in Mozambique for several years and now she and her husband Joel, a helicopter pilot with Mercy Air in South Africa, are doing missionary work there.
Make your required reservations / cancellations for the $10 brunch and program by calling Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.