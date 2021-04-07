 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scherer to speak at April Women’s Connection
0 comments

Scherer to speak at April Women’s Connection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scherer to speak at April Women’s Connection

Viki Scherer

Author, inspirational speaker and teacher, Viki Scherer of Decatur, Illinois, will be the special feature at the Tuesday, April 13 Women’s Connection Brunch held in the Upper Room of the Farmington Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Columbia and Casey streets. The brunch takes place from 9:15-11 a.m.

Scherer, who has a great love for Israel, will give a PowerPoint presentation on God’s beautiful Holy Land. She has made five trips to Israel. The last one was in 2019 when she served as host. March 20-31, 2022, she will host a 12-day tour that will include an archaeological dig in the Valley of Elah where David fought Goliath. Brochures about the trip will be available at the brunch.

A 1976 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a double major in journalism and speech communications, Scherer has also worked as a newspaper reporter and substitute teacher. She is currently an administrative assistant at Harvest Christian Center in Decatur.

She will speak on the topic, “You Can Plan For The Future, But You Can’t Predict It." She will share her journey of faith, as well as her husband Doug’s battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Scherers actually were in the national spotlight when in 2009 they were selected by the ALS Association's (ALSA) St Louis Regional Chapter for the state of Illinois as a family that best exemplifies the spirit of ALS across America. Mrs. Scherer was also named a National Caregiver by the ALSA in 2009. Her book, “Where There is Faith He is With You,” was published in 2011 and made into an audiobook in 2012.

Now a widow, Scherer has a married son who owns his own musical production company. He and his wife’s two little girls keep their grandma very busy. Her daughter, Sarah, was a missionary in Mozambique for several years and now she and her husband Joel, a helicopter pilot with Mercy Air in South Africa, are doing missionary work there.

Make your required reservations / cancellations for the $10 brunch and program by calling Barb at 573-747-3854 or Mary at 358-1274.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism
News

Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism

In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism will be holding its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is weird gadget that actually serves a practical purpose...if you don't mind getting some very strange looks from you…

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING
News

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING

Dan and Alex Freund cut the ribbon at the recent grand opening of The Valley medical marijuana dispensary at 800 Valley Creek Drive in Farming…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News