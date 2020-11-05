Scholarship honors Gateway Arch's 55th anniversary

In honor of the 55th anniversary of the completion of the Gateway Arch, WGU Missouri has announced it is offering more than $40,000 in scholarships to Missourians who want to advance their careers by furthering their education.

The Gateway Arch opened Oct. 28, 1965, as a symbol of the role St. Louis and the state of Missouri played in the Westward Expansion of the United States during the 19th century. WGU Missouri aims to honor this important legacy through the "Gateway to Your Future” scholarship offering.

Each “Gateway to Your Future” scholarship is valued at up to $2,000 — $500 per six-month term renewable for up to four terms — and will be applied toward WGU Missouri’s tuition of $3,500 per six-month term for an undergraduate or graduate degree in information technology, nursing and healthcare, business, and teacher education.

Applications are currently being accepted at http://missouri.wgu.edu/gateway through Dec. 31.