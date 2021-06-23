School board approves district raises

The Farmington R-7 School Board of Education approved teaching and classified staff salary increases for the coming school year at its monthly meeting held June 15 at Truman Learning Center.

During the meeting, Director of Business Services Don Eaton gave board members an update on the district’s financial condition and proposed recommendations for increasing both salary schedules. Eaton determined the increases in collaboration with Superintendent Matt Ruble.

“Last year — for the first time that I can remember — we basically had to hold steady on the schedule with all the uncertainty that we had and the state formula was funded at about 54%,” he said. “This year is much different. I think we are going to finish the year in pretty good shape — in part because of a lot of COVID relief funds we received, and in part because the state economy is strong and we did get a fully-funded formula.

“What we recommend for the 2021-2022 salary schedules is an increase of $1,000 to the base on the teacher’s salary schedule with $5 additions to the increments across and down. That would bring our starting salary to $39,250. Our maximum schedule salary would be $70,265.”

Eaton proposed that classified employee schedules receive a similar percentage increase.