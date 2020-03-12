School board hears reports on library/media programs

Several library/media center programs were discussed during the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held last month in Truman Auditorium.
As part of the Library/Media Program Review, librarians from each school gave a presentation of their program of "Changing how you see the librarian of the future."
Washington-Franklin Library Media Specialist Donna Womack explained the adoption of responsive scheduling.
“It indicates that we are more available, instead of being in a fixed location, to respond to the needs of faculty and students,” she said.
Lincoln Intermediate Library Media Specialist Faith Gann further elaborated on the responsive scheduling program.
“Our focus will be to collaborate with building staff to develop lesson and learning activities that support core subject learning goals while meeting the library standards,” she said. “Responsive scheduling allows for that collaboration and team teaching, and the Makerspace will allow hands-on, problem-solving exploration and engage learning.”
Roosevelt Elementary Library and Digital Literacy Instructor Missy Tisher gave a report on the Makerspace Program being developed in the school district.
“The Makerspace movement is a powerful part of many school library curriculums which help get students future ready,” she said. “I am currently in the fourth year of implementing a working Makerspace. Other libraries in the school district also have Makerspaces.
"It has become my passion because, not only is it a movement with plenty of data to support it, but it is a bridge to build self-confidence for students to collaborate in a work space to create a dream and an inspirational tool to keep kids geared to learn.”
Farmington High School Library Media Specialist Kristi Scott updated the board on the Latin Honors Program being implemented.
“I love working at high school, because I get to see all of what they do come to me and it all kind of comes together,” she said. “At high school not only do we focus on literature and core readiness, but community service has become a huge component to what we do.
"Not only does it tie into our Latin Honors Program, but it has become a part of our culture. Our students have completed over 4,000 community service hours in the first semester alone. It’s a good testament to what our students can do.”
Kim Weakley, Parents as Teachers (PAT) coordinator reported to the board on the PAT program and how successful it is in its 38th year.
“Our mission is for all children to develop and grow to their full potential,” she said. “We promote optimal development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging parents and caregivers.
"We do this for the children and the family of our community. We really encourage that parent to be that first and best teacher. The parents are important engaging with their children. The most important part of our visit is that we’re there to support that parent to tell them ‘you’re doing a great job!’ because we all need that sometimes.”
The PAT program also focuses on early childhood screening for health issues. Weakley stressed the importance of catching and correcting health concerns before age 5 to allow children to properly develop and also save the district money in the future.
“This is old data: $32,000 we save the district every time we find a child with concerns,” she said.
In the school year 2018-2019, PAT had 1,526 high-need visits, 196 non-need visits, with totals including more than 302 families. There were 337 children under the age of 3 screened and 521 children between the ages of 3-5.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal.