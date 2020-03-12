School board hears reports on library/media programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It has become my passion because, not only is it a movement with plenty of data to support it, but it is a bridge to build self-confidence for students to collaborate in a work space to create a dream and an inspirational tool to keep kids geared to learn.”

Farmington High School Library Media Specialist Kristi Scott updated the board on the Latin Honors Program being implemented.

“I love working at high school, because I get to see all of what they do come to me and it all kind of comes together,” she said. “At high school not only do we focus on literature and core readiness, but community service has become a huge component to what we do.

"Not only does it tie into our Latin Honors Program, but it has become a part of our culture. Our students have completed over 4,000 community service hours in the first semester alone. It’s a good testament to what our students can do.”

Kim Weakley, Parents as Teachers (PAT) coordinator reported to the board on the PAT program and how successful it is in its 38th year.

“Our mission is for all children to develop and grow to their full potential,” she said. “We promote optimal development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging parents and caregivers.