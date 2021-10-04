School district, chamber partner on employment videos

"To get soft skills going, we as high school teachers can tell kids what they need to know, but it is far more effective if people who will actually be doing the hiring tell them what they need to know," Reeves said. "A few years ago, we would have career speakers come in and talk. The problem is that their schedules didn't always work with when we really needed them to talk to the kids.

"I've used these with the kids this summer with the internship program and it seemed very effective. Now, you see the Petersons talking about what they are looking for, or Kathryn Neff from Mineral Area College saying what she looks for. A lot of times they are not saying things a lot different than what I or another teacher would say, but it means a whole lot more from someone who is actually running a business than someone who has read about running a business."

Reeves agreed with Hente that the videos are no less useful for job seekers whose high school days are long past.

"When you watch the videos, it is certainly useful to high school kids, but it is not targeted in just high school units," he said. "Most of the videos are under 10 minutes, most under five minutes. It can be shared with just about anyone."

To access the videos, go to www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com. Under the "Communities" tab, select the "Job Search" option and then scroll down to "Job Seeker Tools."

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

