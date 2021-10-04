School district, chamber partner on employment videos

An innovative collaboration between the Farmington School District and local businesses has just been launched to enhance graduating students' employability.
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Black Knight TV (BKTV) to interview local business leaders on what they want to see from prospective employees when they start the interview process and after they are hired.
Candy Hente, executive director of the chamber, came up with the idea during a meeting with business leaders at the high school.
"The chamber is a part of the Career Steering Committee at Farmington High School," she said. "We were having a discussion about how high schoolers need to know about what employers are looking for. Colin Rogers from Brockmiller Construction was very passionately talking about things even as simple as voicemails and what kids need to know. As he was speaking, I started thinking that students would do best to hear it straight from employers.
"We know that employers can't just take off from their businesses and come to the school on a regular basis to talk to students. We also live in a very video-driven generation. It made me think, what if we were to record our major employers in the area on some of these issues around employment. What they're looking for in an employee, biggest mistakes they see, most common reasons people get fired and play those for the students in their career training rather than hearing it from a teacher."
According to Hente, 12 interviews were broken down into six questions. The interviews are on YouTube and can be accessed through the chamber website. She noted that information contained in the interviews can be used by anyone looking for employment.
"Think of how valuable this could be," she said. "Let's say you wanted to interview at Centene or US Tool or Brockmiller Construction. You could go to these videos and would have a much greater insight into what they look for when they interview someone. What skills they're looking for, what type of people they're looking for."
The chamber selected the employers to be interviewed and BKTV's Mindy Southern and Christian Campbell produced the videos.
"I noticed, in watching them, that there were certain themes," Hente said. "They did not hear each other's interviews. You start hearing them saying the same thing over and over again, which means it's that much more important. If six of these 12 people are all saying they want someone that is enthusiastic and their attitude means far more than their hard skills, that's a big flag right there and transfers to anywhere you go."
Dr. Brian Reeves, college and career advisor for the school district, leads the Career Steering Committee and provided the questions asked by the employers.
"To get soft skills going, we as high school teachers can tell kids what they need to know, but it is far more effective if people who will actually be doing the hiring tell them what they need to know," Reeves said. "A few years ago, we would have career speakers come in and talk. The problem is that their schedules didn't always work with when we really needed them to talk to the kids.
"I've used these with the kids this summer with the internship program and it seemed very effective. Now, you see the Petersons talking about what they are looking for, or Kathryn Neff from Mineral Area College saying what she looks for. A lot of times they are not saying things a lot different than what I or another teacher would say, but it means a whole lot more from someone who is actually running a business than someone who has read about running a business."
Reeves agreed with Hente that the videos are no less useful for job seekers whose high school days are long past.
"When you watch the videos, it is certainly useful to high school kids, but it is not targeted in just high school units," he said. "Most of the videos are under 10 minutes, most under five minutes. It can be shared with just about anyone."
To access the videos, go to www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com. Under the "Communities" tab, select the "Job Search" option and then scroll down to "Job Seeker Tools."
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com