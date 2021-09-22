School district, chamber partner on employment videos

According to Hente, there are 12 interviews that are broken down into six questions. The interviews are on YouTube and can be accessed through the chamber website. She noted that information contained in the interviews can be used by anyone looking for employment.

"Think of how valuable this could be," she said. "Let's say you wanted to interview at Centene or US Tool or Brockmiller Construction. You could go to these videos and would have a much greater insight into what they look for when they interview someone. What skills they're looking for, what type of people they're looking for."

The chamber selected the employers to be interviewed and BKTV's Mindy Southern and Christian Campbell performed the video production.

"I noticed in watching them that there were certain themes," Hente said. "They did not hear each other's interviews. You start hearing them saying the same thing over and over again, which means it's that much more important. If six of these 12 people are all saying they want someone that is enthusiastic and their attitude means far more than their hard skills, that's a big flag right there and transfers to anywhere you go."

Dr. Brian Reeves, college and career advisor for the school district, leads the Career Steering Committee and provided the questions asked by the employers.