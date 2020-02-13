School district holding 'Wellness Day'

The Farmington R-7 School District will be holding its Fourth Annual Wellness Day for employees from 8-11 a.m. Friday.
The 20 sessions will focus on the CDC Whole School, Whole Community and Whole Child initiative (WSCC).
According to Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause, out of the approximately 500 employees in the Farmington R7 School District, 400 of them will be participating in wellness day. The staff will consist of both certified and classified professionals that include transportation, cafeteria, maintenance, custodial, secretarial, teacher, paraprofessionals and retired staff.
“We add to the conference each year as we reflect on feedback from our staff needs,” she said. “We will continue to move forward in every attempt to make this a supportive day and address the needs of family as Farmington Schools determines appropriate.”
Krause said the 10 components of the CDC WSCC model consist of:
1. Health Education
2. Nutrition Environment and Services
3. Employee Wellness
4. Social and Emotional School Climate
5. Physical Environment
6. Health Services
7. Counseling, Psychological, and Social Services
8. Community Involvement
9. Family Engagement
10. Physical Education and Physical Activity
“We attempted to make sure each of our 19 breakout sessions covered the topics and supported these 10 efforts,” Krause said. “We utilized internal professionals — administrators, PE and Health, social workers, counselors, nurses, and safety — as well as outside professionals as the instructors for learning breakout sessions.
"We also have a large area where vendors and community agencies will be available for screening, immunizations, wellness checks, mammogram appointments, and other wrap around services provided as resources.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com