School district holding 'Wellness Day'

The Farmington R-7 School District will be holding its Fourth Annual Wellness Day for employees from 8-11 a.m. Friday.

The 20 sessions will focus on the CDC Whole School, Whole Community and Whole Child initiative (WSCC).

According to Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause, out of the approximately 500 employees in the Farmington R7 School District, 400 of them will be participating in wellness day. The staff will consist of both certified and classified professionals that include transportation, cafeteria, maintenance, custodial, secretarial, teacher, paraprofessionals and retired staff.

“We add to the conference each year as we reflect on feedback from our staff needs,” she said. “We will continue to move forward in every attempt to make this a supportive day and address the needs of family as Farmington Schools determines appropriate.”

Krause said the 10 components of the CDC WSCC model consist of:

1. Health Education

2. Nutrition Environment and Services

3. Employee Wellness

4. Social and Emotional School Climate

5. Physical Environment