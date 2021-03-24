School district holds health, wellness fair

A Health and Wellness Fair featuring seminars and breakout groups was recently held for employees of the Farmington R-7 School District.
The fair, held March 12, featured seminars led by district staff and outside speakers, along with displays by community vendors in the healthcare and business sectors.
Keynoting the event was nationally-known speaker Ben Springer, an award-winning and nationally certified school psychologist. He studied neuropsychological assessment, counseling, school-wide positive behavior supports, bullying prevention programs, parental involvement, evidence-based practice, autism, and social skills instruction.
For the past 15 years, Springer has conducted training and in-service events at schools, hospitals and clinics on the subject of managing difficult student behaviors.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause explained the purpose of the health fair for district employees.
“We bring outside professionals to provide some of those professional development sessions,” she said. “We had over 40 different community vendors come in from outside to provide screenings and immunizations and other things.
"We brought outside people in, and it’s an opportunity for us to mix with the community. We had 25 breakout sessions this year for our staff to attend, they got to choose based on their needs.”
Among the seminars held, Keith Fuller, director of diversity and inclusion for St. Louis Community College, led an interactive session called “Now that I’m awake.” Fuller tackled the problem of people not seeing all sides of an issue, as well as problems that result from a lack of diversity of thought.
“It is my philosophy that many of the thoughts that we have today, are simply ingrained in us from when we were children based on our experiences of being a child and who we are interacting with," Fuller said. "Until we get out into the world and meet other people that have different experiences, sometimes we hold onto those thoughts, because many time those thoughts came from the people we idolize and cherish the most, our parents or our guardians.”
Fuller held three breakout sessions in which small groups of the audience held four-minute conversations on current controversial social topics.
Kim Weakly, director of Parents as Teachers in the Farmington R-7 School District, led a session called “De-stress using things that you always have with you.” She provided her group with techniques to relax in stressful situations by using all four senses, eating certain foods and using certain relaxation techniques.
Other sessions held at the health fair included healthy family games and Yoga classes.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com