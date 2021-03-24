School district holds health, wellness fair

Among the seminars held, Keith Fuller, director of diversity and inclusion for St. Louis Community College, led an interactive session called “Now that I’m awake.” Fuller tackled the problem of people not seeing all sides of an issue, as well as problems that result from a lack of diversity of thought.

“It is my philosophy that many of the thoughts that we have today, are simply ingrained in us from when we were children based on our experiences of being a child and who we are interacting with," Fuller said. "Until we get out into the world and meet other people that have different experiences, sometimes we hold onto those thoughts, because many time those thoughts came from the people we idolize and cherish the most, our parents or our guardians.”

Fuller held three breakout sessions in which small groups of the audience held four-minute conversations on current controversial social topics.

Kim Weakly, director of Parents as Teachers in the Farmington R-7 School District, led a session called “De-stress using things that you always have with you.” She provided her group with techniques to relax in stressful situations by using all four senses, eating certain foods and using certain relaxation techniques.

Other sessions held at the health fair included healthy family games and Yoga classes.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.