SCHOOL DISTRICT HONORS RETIRED TEACHERS

The Farmington R-7 School District held its annual retired teachers luncheon Friday, Nov. 19 at the high school field house.
Thank you for your years of service!
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 for a new all-inclusive playground being installed near the entrance to Engler Park. It will be taki…
Dawn Komar and Joyce Adams of Centene Corporation join members of the East Ozarks Audubon Society at the new bird blind located in Engler Park…
Abby and Katie Hostetler hold the ribbon as Wendell Hostetler wields the scissors during the Nov. 5 ribbon cutting at the Ole Tyme Food Pantry…
This week's Take a Guess may be an easy one for some folks, but not so much for others. What are these things and what do they do? If you thin…
1991 – 30 years ago
Katie Rhodes, chairperson of the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors, has been honored for her service to Parkland Health Center as the …
A ribbon cutting at Boyd and Associates, LLC, 214 W. Columbia St., is held Nov. 9 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Com…
The Farmington Press had intended to run this story in last week's Veterans Day issue, but due to circumstances beyond our control we are inst…
In recognition of Veterans Day, Americans will honor and remember those brave servicemen and women who once served or are now serving in the U…
Students and staff at St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School give an energetic send-off with a parade held Nov. 4 for the dad of two St. Paul stu…
