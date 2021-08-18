School district prepares for Delta variant

Ruble said that contact tracing will continue and the district will be flowing the CDC's most up-to-date guidelines on quarantining.

According to the CDC, quarantining is required for anyone who has been in close contact — within six feet of someone for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period — with someone who has COVID-19, unless they have been fully vaccinated.

The guideline goes on to say that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms. However, fully vaccinated people should get tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.

With the guidance that the school district has received, Ruble said it would be considered beneficial for students to be vaccinated, so they won't have to quarantine.

“We cannot and will not require the vaccine,” he said.