School district's health, wellness needs assessed

The Farmington R-7 School District’s Health and Wellness Committee met April 21 at the Dayse Baker Learning Center under the direction of Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause.

The Health and Wellness Committee is composed of members of the community, including administrative staff and instructors of Farmington schools, along with healthcare workers and counselors from several organizations.

“It was formed because of state mandate, we need to have a wellness policy,” Dr. Krause said. “We have to have three meetings a year. We have to have certain people on it. We have a committee that is much larger than most school districts have, which is a great thing.”

The health and wellness policy is driven by the WSCC model which stands for ‘Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child’. According to Krause, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is promoting the program and Farmington is "helping to lead that push."

“We have an opportunity within this district to do statewide and nationwide webinars,” she said. “We will have six different webinars which Farmington will be leading. The push is to get to superintendents, wellness policy coordinators, nurses and health officials to make sure that Missouri becomes a ‘WSCC’ state.”