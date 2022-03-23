School employee hurt when bucket truck overturns at school

While installing an HVAC unit, Farmington R-7 School District maintenance staff overturned a bucket truck resulting in injuries on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 16.

Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey said they were called at 1:57 p.m. to Lincoln Intermediate School.

“When we arrived, we had one patient,” he said. “The patient was transported by ground to Mercy South Hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance.”

Mark Krause, director of operations for the Farmington School District, explained the situation, saying, “Our maintenance men had set a unit on the roof to change out. They had set the roof unit and were bringing down the gantry hoist that they move the unit on the roof with. They were lifting it down and when they swung out over the trailer, it tipped on them.

"The outriggers went into the ground a little too far and it didn’t take too much. There was a little bit of slope and the ground was soft.”

According to Krause, the employee in the bucket didn’t appear to be badly hurt, however, he was transported to the hospital for further examination.

“He was coherent and understood everything that was going on,” Krause said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

