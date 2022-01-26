School honor roll for second quarter is released here

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 24, 1952, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The following constitutes the Honor Roll for the Second Quarter of the school year for the Farmington Public Schools.
Seniors — Ruth Bell, Patsy Bryant, Lee Chatman, Loretta Chatman, Janet Chilton, Nellie Dotson, Jody Edwards, Dixie Farnham, Carolyn Gibson, Gloria Giessing, Ruby Hamor, Helen Huber, John Hufford, Ray Linn Kollmeyer, Bonnie McClure, Gaylord Meyer, Frederick Murphy, Bessie Ramsey, Geraldine Ramsey, Jim Roberts, Charles Schramm, Wally Schramm and Wilma Walker.
Juniors — Donald Asher, Marjorie Best, Martha Jo Blake, Glenna Bruce, Wilma June Denman, Patricia Eaves, Tom Highley, Judy Ische, Virginia Janis, Sonny Jennings, Elaine Jones, Shirley Klob, Joyce Mossman, Elma Overall, Mary Helen Parker, Wayne Schurter, Jo Ann Shelton, Rose Marie Smith, Marianna Stone, Alice Watts and Shirley Woods.
Sophomores — Dale Barnes, John Burmeister, Robert Byrd, Doris Coley, Charles Cozean, Carole Eberhart, Barbara Foster, Doris Jean Head, Donald Hibbitts, Margaret Johnson, Gretchen Karsch, Andrew Kono, Shirley Kropp, Larry Meyer, Lloyd Murphy, Doris Nichols, Delores Straughn.
People are also reading…
Freshmen — Evelyn Bradshaw, Robert Cary, Deanna Farnham, Donna Farnham, Monroe Fleming, Connie London, Marjorie Mann, Cary Mason, Patricia Stover, Joan Stroud, Patricia Tanner, Larry Toalson, Donald Yeargain.
Eighth Grade — Gary Clark, Jerry DeForest, Donna Franklin, Gary Hawn, Richard Kono, Marilyn Krueger, Mary Mackley, George Major, Loretta McLaren, Shella Menge, Barbara Miller, Phyllis Nebling, Gary Schurter, Judith Smith, Sara Stewart, Patsy Tucker, Barbara Wade, Edith Walker, Mary Lee Womack.
Seventh Grade — Wilma Burch, Patricia Hogenmiller, Carol Jenkins, Grace Kono, Joanne Larby, Patty Mackley, Patricia Majors, Connie Powell, Janeice Starwalt, Patsy Tessereau, Mary Ellen Watts, Barbara Wines, Darlene Williams.