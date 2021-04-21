 Skip to main content
Schott to showcase Mizzou preschooler research
Kaia Schott

Kaia Schott, a University of Missouri-Kansas City student, from Farmington, will showcase her research virtually to University of Missouri System community and Missouri legislators as a part of Undergraduate Research Day at Mizzou.

This year’s virtual, week-long celebration of Undergraduate Research Day will highlight the many student projects and works being conducted on the four UM System university campuses, as well as the faculty members who mentor those students. The research and creative achievements will also be shared with lawmakers in Jefferson City.

Schott, a psychology and sociology student, is presenting “Protective Factors and Their Relationship with Attachment in Preschoolers.” The study focuses on specific factors in child/caregiver relationships and how they affect the child’s development.

“This project will investigate factors that may have protected children who experienced adversity from experiencing low attachment,” Schott said. “Thus, we will examine the role of protective factors such as household income, the child’s relationships, and parent report of their confidence in their caregiving skills in promoting attachment.”

To access the Undergraduate Research Day virtual event, visit: https://www.umsystem.edu/ums/red/undergraduate_research_day.

