After several months under construction, Scooter's Coffee has opened its Farmington location at 401 W. Karsch Blvd. The first Scooter’s Coffee was opened in 1998 by co-founders Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. That location was known as “Scooter’s Java Express,” fitting well with the drive-through's mission to keep customers happy by helping them “scoot in and scoot out” quickly.