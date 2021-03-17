Scout reps to speak at March chamber luncheon

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business and Community Luncheon at noon Thursday, March 18, at Centene Center.

Candy Hente, chamber executive director, provided an overview of this month's program.

"At the meeting, representatives from the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will speak about the state of the Boy Scouts of America in our local area, ways we can continue to grow Scouting locally, and what type of opportunities are available to us at S Bar F Scout Ranch in Knob Lick," she said. "They'll also talk about improvements and amenities made at the camp and discuss new community usage opportunities at the camp — including hunting packages and cabins for families.

“The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America continues to serve the youth of the Mineral Area through units sponsored by local chartered partners and supported by hundreds of adult volunteers. These youth complete thousands of community service hours each year while working on their own advancement trail within the BSA, in fact, many public areas in our region have benefitted from local Eagle Scout projects.”

Hente reminded members that changes have been made in the meeting out of concern for everyone's health and safety.