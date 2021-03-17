Scout reps to speak at March chamber luncheon

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding its monthly Business and Community Luncheon at noon Thursday, March 18, at Centene Center.
Candy Hente, chamber executive director, provided an overview of this month's program.
"At the meeting, representatives from the Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America will speak about the state of the Boy Scouts of America in our local area, ways we can continue to grow Scouting locally, and what type of opportunities are available to us at S Bar F Scout Ranch in Knob Lick," she said. "They'll also talk about improvements and amenities made at the camp and discuss new community usage opportunities at the camp — including hunting packages and cabins for families.
“The Greater St. Louis Area Council, Boy Scouts of America continues to serve the youth of the Mineral Area through units sponsored by local chartered partners and supported by hundreds of adult volunteers. These youth complete thousands of community service hours each year while working on their own advancement trail within the BSA, in fact, many public areas in our region have benefitted from local Eagle Scout projects.”
Hente reminded members that changes have been made in the meeting out of concern for everyone's health and safety.
We have implemented a few precautions,” she said. “To accommodate the recommended physical distancing additional tables have been added to the Centene Center lobby, with half the number of chairs at each table and boxed lunches will be waiting for you at the table. This means our attendance is limited to the first 50 people who have made a reservation.
“We are strongly recommending you wear a mask until you are safely seated at your table and hand sanitizer will be readily available. We are so happy to be able to safely meet again with you all.”
A non-refundable pre-paid ($10) reservation for the lunch is required to alleviate the handling of money and lines.
According to Hente, the March luncheon is sponsored by Empower Financial Group, a firm focused on protecting families' financial stability through providing superior level cancer, heart attack, stroke and accident policies.