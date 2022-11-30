Scouts donate 15,312 items through 'Scouting For Food'

Scouts from across the region participated in the annual Scouting For Food campaign. The campaign started in the Greater St. Louis Area Council in 1985 and was adopted by the National BSA in 1989. It has continued every year since and has become the largest one-day food drive in America. Scouts across the Greater St. Louis Area Council collect an average of 2 million food items each year. This one-of-a-kind day of service encourages thousands of Scouts, parents, and leaders to collect non-perishable food items through blue bags at homes or by collecting in front of stores. All the collected food is distributed to local pantries.

On Saturday, every Cub Scout Pack and Scouts BSA Troop across St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties participated in the Scouting For Food Campaign. They raised a total of 15,312 food items. Food pantries that will be supported by this campaign include Life Church in Potosi, Elvins Food Pantry in Park Hills, St. Joseph's Food Pantry in Bonne Terre, Helping Hands-First Presbyterian Food Pantry in Farmington, Ministerial Alliance in Farmington, the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, the Mineral Area College food pantry in Park Hills, East Side Church of God in Leadwood, First Church of God in Leadwood, Emmanuel Methodist Church in Viburnum, Caledonia Methodist Church, Arcadia Valley Food Pantry, and the St. Vincent De Paul Societies in Farmington, Park Hills, Ste. Genevieve, Bloomsdale, and Potosi. As a whole, the Greater St. Louis Area Council collected 1,681,167 million food items to be donated to local food pantries.

If you would still like to make a donation, or if you forgot to put your blue bag out for collection, then you can drop your donation off at any “Goodwill” location. You can learn more about the annual Scouting For Food campaign and about its history in the St. Louis area by visiting: https://stlbsa.org/scouting-for-food/

The Ozark Trailblazers District serves youth in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron, Madison and Reynolds counties. Membership is growing, and we have a calendar full of fun events planned for 2023! If you are looking for fun family activities, look to your local Scouting Units. You can find Cub Scouts Packs and Scouts BSA Troops in your area by going to beascout.org.