 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scrap rubber drive continued further

  • 0

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 3, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The scrap rubber drive has not come up to expectations, so President Roosevelt has extended the time for a 10-day period, ending July 10th.

While we here in St. Francois County have done remarkably well, let us keep up the splendid work we have been doing. Would like to suggest that each and everyone take five pounds of rubber to your nearest service station or garage between now and the 10th.

We feel certain that this final effort will help us reach, and possibly exceed, the quota that has been set for St. Francois County.

Chas. W. Chander, Chmn.

St. Francois Cty.

Petroleum Industries Committee

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is a replica of a very special telephone made in the 1890s. It was quite "the thing" to own one of these beautiful pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News