Scrap rubber drive continued further

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 3, 1942, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The scrap rubber drive has not come up to expectations, so President Roosevelt has extended the time for a 10-day period, ending July 10th.
While we here in St. Francois County have done remarkably well, let us keep up the splendid work we have been doing. Would like to suggest that each and everyone take five pounds of rubber to your nearest service station or garage between now and the 10th.
We feel certain that this final effort will help us reach, and possibly exceed, the quota that has been set for St. Francois County.
Chas. W. Chander, Chmn.
St. Francois Cty.
Petroleum Industries Committee