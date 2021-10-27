SEARS HOMETOWN STORE HAS NEW OWNERS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A cat at the Park Hills Pound; six dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound; five cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Frederi…
According to Google Maps, for a person to take a drive from Farmington to San Diego, California, is a very lengthy 1,796 miles.
This week's Take a Guess is a vintage item that at one time might have been found in many homes, but probably not nowadays. Do you know what i…
The city of Farmington worked on several items of business during their city council meeting held on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14 in the c…
As part of the $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Budget being crafted now in Washington, D.C., a section has been included that will, if passed, re…
1991 – 30 years ago
Melinda Brown has been a Farmington resident since fifth grade; graduated from Farmington High School in 1985; and married her husband John, a…
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the names of Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran High School’s Students of the Month for October.
Pine Ridge II, a senior adult apartment complex located at 230 W. Pine St. in Farmington, held an open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 13, to cele…
A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of…