SEARS HOMETOWN STORE HAS NEW OWNERS
Mike Rains and Mike Orf cut the ribbon as the new owners of the Sears Hometown Store at 606 Walmart Drive in Farmington. 

Sears Hometown Stores sell home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools and other items. Call 573-760-1502 for more information.

 Mark Marberry

