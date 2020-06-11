Secretary of State Ashcroft covers state voting issues

“That’s a logistical nightmare,” he said. “Don’t take my word for it. Ask your local election authority if [they] would like to have the responsibility to mail out a ballot to every voter in their jurisdiction and have to have the poll workers and the equipment and the processes to be able to go through every voter voting by mail — especially with some of those coming in on the last day. It is much slower to count mailed in ballots. You have to have a two person team — a Democrat and a Republican — that open each one of those envelopes, make sure everything is correct, and that based on the envelope the ballot should count.

"They have to go through each ballot envelope individually before it can be counted. It really slows down the process for the election authorities. To really move Missouri to that sort of a mail a ballot out to everybody, we’re talking tens of millions of dollars, according to what electionline.org was saying a month or two ago based on what they said the costs were of moving in that direction. Also, the best way to do an election is in person where people go to their assigned polling places on Election Day and vote.