Securing right-of-way on farm-to-market road

The following story originally appeared in the Dec. 18, 1931, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The State Highway Department has notified St. Francois County to begin securing right-of-way deeds for a farm-to-market road running from Farmington to Iron Mountain, thence to Middlebrook. In compliance with these instructions, John H. Potts highway right-of-way engineer, and Judge Cleveland of the county court started to work the first of the week and to date have secured seven deeds for the right-of-way.

The road to be built will be a sixty-foot farm-to-market highway, with a four-inch covering of gravel. It will be maintained by the highway department. If the right-of-ways can be secured in time the contract for the highway will be let during the month of January. If this is done, it will provide employment for a good many people right at the time they need it most.

Little trouble is anticipated in securing the right-of-way as the landowners along the route realize the great benefit they will receive from the new road. The Iron Mountain Company, which owns considerable land along the route, has signified its willingness to cooperate in every way possible. The County Court is not awarding damages to the property owners, but they are paying the expense of moving fences, etc.

The new road will follow the route of the old road as nearly as possible. At a later date, a spur will be built from Iron Mountain to Belleview and give the people of this district a direct outlet to the western part of the state.

When this roadway and Highway 32, running east from Farmington, are completed, Farmington will have a wonderful highway system, with roads of the highest types leading from town in every direction.

